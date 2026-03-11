Louis Theroux describes views of ‘manosphere’ influencers as ‘medieval’

Broadcaster Louis Theroux has described the views of online “manosphere” influencers as “medieval” as he discussed his new Netflix documentary.

The film, titled Inside The Manosphere, will see Theroux speak with social media stars and content creators who are part of the “manosphere” as he explores the impact of online misogyny and “toxic influences” on young boys.

Appearing on the podcast Dish from Waitrose, hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music star Nick Grimshaw and award-winning chef Angela Hartnett, Theroux spoke about how easily misinformation is spread to young men who idolise online influencers.

Theroux said his new documentary was ‘stressful’ to make (Harriet Langford Studio/Dish/Waitrose/Cold Glass Productions)

The 55-year-old said: “It was stressful to make. It’s about the manosphere, if you know the term.

“It’s this culture of misogynistic and toxic influences, men who believe in male supremacy – Andrew Tate’s probably the most famous example.

“Our (documentary) takes place with me in the world of those influencers. I investigate, spend time among them, try to get to know them.”

The film will see Theroux interact with online content creators including controversial influencer Tate, internet personality Sneako and Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok.

He said: “These streamers enjoy huge virality and have huge social media followers.”

Theroux spoke about the ‘medieval’ views held by ‘manosphere’ influencers (Harriet Langford Studio/Dish/Waitrose/Cold Glass Productions)

He called younger people “creatures of the internet” and said that they get information through these online influencers, who he described as “their celebrities”, adding: “It’s a strange thing to reflect on.

“For the older generation, they’re like: ‘Who are these troglodytic figures?’ Like these sort of strange, backward-looking, like, retrograde avatars of, a kind of mediaeval mindset. Do you know what I mean?

“Of, like: ‘Oh, women shouldn’t vote. Women are stupid’ – is something they say.

“But actually, for … young teenage boys across Western Europe, across America, that’s, those are their pop stars, in a way.”

The documentary maker added that his new film helped him to understand how parasocial relationships contribute to misinformation being spread among young people.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines a parasocial relationship as a connection someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know.

Louis Theroux appeared on Dish from Waitrose (Harriet Langford Studio/Dish/Waitrose/Cold Glass Productions)

Theroux said: “Whether it’s a conspiracy theory or some patently false piece of fake scientific knowledge or just attitudes that are in themselves, poisonous, antisocial – (influencers) have currency.

“(This information) is being presented by people who have a huge rapport with their fan bases, this sort of parasocial relationship that they have with their people who listen to them, so they accept all of that.

“I think it’s probably the right reaction to feel disturbed and troubled and at the same time to recognise that, for kids, this is normal content.”

The Cambridge dictionary defines the manosphere as websites and internet discussion groups concerned with men’s interests and rights as opposed to women’s, often connected with opposition to feminism or dislike of women.

The full interview with Louis Theroux is available on the Dish from Waitrose podcast.