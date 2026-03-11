Liza Tarbuck steps down from Radio 2 show

BBC Radio 2 presenter Liza Tarbuck said it has been a “privilege” to host her Saturday evening show as she announced she is stepping down.

Tarbuck, who has been in the Saturday 6-8pm slot since 2012, said the show had been the “stuff of dreams”.

She wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “We made 2 hrs of radio feel like a private members club, that’s the stuff of dreams.

“Thousands of people enjoyed each other’s company like great friends… Thank you for letting me in, it’s been a privilege.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Every Saturday evening, Liza created a truly magical, fantastical world.

“She was beloved by everyone at the station and all her listeners, and the door at Radio 2 will always be open for her.

“Liza will be hugely missed and we wish her the very best of luck for the future.”

Shaun Keaveny will present the slot until the end of March.

Keaveny commented on Tarbuck’s Instagram post, writing: “Liza, you stand among the greats.

“You’re my hero shoulder to shoulder with Terry, Steve, all that lot.

“You did it best. I’m keeping my battered bowler hat under the table in case you grace us with another round of radio brilliance. All my love xxx.”

Rylan Clark, who presents the station’s Saturday afternoon slot, also wrote a message on Tarbuck’s post.

“I’m gonna miss you so much. Genuinely,” he wrote.

“I’m so lucky to have worked with you for so long. Thank you for making me cackle on and off air. I love you.”