Kylie Jenner ‘wants to do more’ acting after film debut in The Moment

Kylie Jenner has said she “wants to do more” acting after making her film debut appearing in Charli XCX’s mockumentary The Moment.

The American socialite, 28, featured as an exaggerated version of herself in the satirical comedy film – which tells a fictional account of the lead-up to singer Charli XCX’s world tour.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the reality star said she first came up with the idea of making a cameo “as a joke”, but has since expressed her interest in further acting roles.

Kylie Jenner appeared in The Moment as a fictionalised version of herself (Doug Peters/PA)

She said: “I kind of presented the idea, actually, to (director Aidan Zamiri) as a joke. I was like, ‘well, if you want me to be in it, I would love to’.

“I felt like it was a comfortable avenue for me because I knew him, I know Charli, and I felt like for my first thing, this would be the perfect fit.

“They came back, and Charli was really excited, and they legitimately wrote me into the script, and I was like, ‘oh s***. Now I have to do it’.”

Jenner added: “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I one hundred percent want to do more.

“I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it.”

Jenner is best known for appearing in her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jenner is best known for appearing in her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and for her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The reality TV show rocketed the Kardashian-Jenner family to fame after it made its debut on US entertainment network E! in 2007.

Jenner, who is the youngest member of the family, said: “I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into in the beginning.

“I was nine, I have a daughter now who’s turning eight, so it’s crazy to see her and how young she is. And this is when you start creating your first memories.

“It’s almost like I just don’t know anything else. I never got a taste of normalcy as an adult. Growing up in it almost was a benefit to me because I don’t have anything to compare it to, really.”

Kylie Jenner had her first child when she was 20 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The star has two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

She said: “I got pregnant when I was 19, I had her when I was 20 – looking back on it, people are like, ‘whoa’.

“They don’t realise how young I was, maybe because I had already had this business, and had been in the world for so long.”

Jenner is now currently dating Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet, and the pair hit headlines across awards season for their public appearances together, having previously kept their romance mostly private.

The star told the US publication that in the last years of her 20s, she wants to focus on herself, her work and her family – but admitted she wants to have more children in the future.