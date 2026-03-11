Chloe Lewis tells of call ‘no parent wants’ when son injured while ice skating

Reality TV star Chloe Lewis has said she does not want to see any other parent or child go through what she went through after her son “lost the top half of his finger” while ice skating.

Earlier this month, the former The Only Way Is Essex star revealed to her one million followers on Instagram that her six-year-old son, Beau, had lost part of his finger in the “terrible accident” on New Year’s Eve.

The 35-year-old has since launched a petition campaigning for the UK Government to make it compulsory for children to wear protective gloves while ice skating, which has so far received more than 24,000 signatures.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she recalled the moment she found out what had happened to her son, and said: “It was the call that no parent ever wants to receive about their child, that they’ve been in a terrible accident.”

Lewis said Beau was taken to the Royal London Hospital, where he underwent surgery to try and reattach the tip of his finger.

She continued: “Now we’re in a situation where the finger has gone back on and it hasn’t survived. So yeah, he has lost the top half of his finger.

“He’s done really well with it all. He’s taken it in his stride and gone back to school and been excited to show his school friends his finger – he’s been great.

Chloe Lewis wants it to be mandatory for children to wear protective gloves while ice skating (Ian West/PA)

“I don’t want to see any other parent go through what I went through, and child as well.

“One day, hopefully, I can tell him (Beau) that we changed the law.

“I can’t bring back your finger, but one day, we’ve changed the law and made it better for other children – and safer.”

The TV star told presenter Susanna Reid and former politician Ed Balls that on the day of the accident, Beau was wearing gloves but “took them off for a split second”.

She added: “This didn’t happen at Planet Ice Rink but, because of what happened with me and Beau, they have now made it compulsory from June 1 in their ice rinks that there will be gloves. It is compulsory for children to wear them under the age of 12.”

Given her petition has amassed more than 10,000 signatures, the Government is required to respond to it. If it receives 100,000 signatures, Parliament will be required to debate it.