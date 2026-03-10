Singer Paloma Faith welcomes ‘perfect’ baby boy after ‘painful’ C-section

Paloma Faith has celebrated the birth of her “perfect and wonderful” baby boy after a “painful” C-section by sharing a picture on social media.

The singer and actress, known for hits including Only Love Can Hurt Like This, shared a post to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the birth of her third child.

Faith, 44, posted a black-and-white photo of a close-up of her thumb and finger holding her newborn baby’s hand.

The caption reads: “On Friday March 6th I had my third baby, a little boy. He was a bit early and ended up in NICU (neo-natal intensive care unit) for three days.”

The singer tagged the midwives and the team that helped her deliver her baby, and called them “incredible”, adding: “Today we go home. As usual its not easy, I’m engorged already, day three intrusive thoughts, in love with my partner and my kids more than ever.

“Just taking it all slow. C sections ARE PAINFUL. He’s perfect and wonderful. Breastfeeding is hard.”

Faith, who has not disclosed the father of her third child, is yet to announce the name of her baby boy.

The Upside Down singer already shares two daughters with her ex-partner, French artist Leyman Lahcine, having welcomed her first child in 2016 and her second in 2021.

Faith has previously opened up about experiencing complications during her last two births, having revealed she lost a litre of blood following her second pregnancy and was in “so much pain despite the pain killers”.

Alan Carr was among the stars who congratulated the singer on social media (Ian West/PA)

In a post on social media following the birth of her first child, the singer stated that she had “an emergency C-section that resulted in me not being able to walk properly for three months”.

She has also previously spoken about her struggles with IVF and said she had six rounds of treatment before baby number two.

Faith announced she was pregnant in October 2025 shortly after her stint on The Celebrity Traitors, during which she was “killed” off the show by her friend, comedian Alan Carr, who later won the competition.

Claudia Winkleman, the host of the hit BBC reality show, was among the stars who took to the comments to congratulate Faith and wrote: “Massive congratulations, brilliant news. All love.”

Former Chatty Man host Carr also commented under the post and wrote: “Oh how wonderful. Congratulations darling.”

Broadcaster Kate Garraway, who also starred in The Celebrity Traitors last autumn, commented: “Oh this is so so wonderful. Congratulations you fabulous mama and utterly gorgeous brilliant woman.”

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, TV personality Fearne Cotton and musician Jools Holland were also among the well-wishers.