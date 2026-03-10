Rita Ora explains why she froze her eggs in her 20s

Rita Ora has explained why she chose to freeze her eggs while she was still in her 20s, saying her friend Davina McCall is already encouraging her to have children.

The 35-year-old, who is best known for songs such as Hot Right Now, How We Do (Party) and I Will Never Let You Down, had two rounds of egg freezing when she was 24 and 27.

Speaking to Women’s Health UK, the singer said: “(Back then), a doctor told me it was a really good time to preserve the best quality (eggs).

“It was actually the best advice, because now I’m in my mid-thirties and I have a lot of friends really trying to figure it out. It will just be more of an expansion when the time comes.”

Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24 and 27 (Zoe McConnell/Women’s Health UK)

Ora featured as a judge on ITV singing competition The Masked Singer for four years, alongside TV presenter McCall.

She told the publication that the former Big Brother presenter is trying to persuade her to have children, and said” “Davina (McCall) is always like, ‘Hurry up – you can do it.'”

Ora added: “I learned a lot from Davina while working with her on The Masked Singer.

“My mother’s (breast cancer) treatment stimulated menopause at an early age for her. So I’m trying to get ahead of it and learn about it.”

Ora’s mother, Vera, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, when the singer was 13 years old.

She previously opened up about this on McCall’s Begin Again podcast in 2025, and said it led to her developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety about her health.

Rita Ora met Davina McCall while the pair were working on The Masked Singer together (Zoe McConnell/Women’s Health UK)

In 2022, the singer married filmmaker Taika Waititi, who has directed movies such as Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Thor: Love And Thunder (2022).

Ora is British and Albanian, while her husband was born in New Zealand and is of Maori descent.

Speaking about their relationship and their different beliefs, she said: “Our common ground of our mothers being our everything was very important. And the idea of working hard.

“We have lots of similarities in our beliefs and morals and how we were raised – I didn’t realise that Albanian and Maori culture are very similar.

“What works for us is the sense of respecting each other and just being mates and having fun.”

Ora married her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, in 2022 (Zoe McConnell/Women’s Health UK)

Ora, who is a stepmother to Waititi’s two daughters, said: “I don’t know if anything really prepares you, you just have to figure it out in the moment.

“I’ve loved every second – the girls are just a dream. I think I got very lucky. We have a lot of fun – doing nails, going shopping. I love hanging out with them.”

Beginning her career in 2004, Ora has gone on to achieve four UK number one singles and one UK number one album.

She has also made appearances in films such as Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015), Southpaw (2015) and Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019).

The full interview with Rita Ora can be read in the April issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale from March 10.