Quentin Tarantino: Rosanna Arquette lacks class for criticising racial slur use

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has said actress Rosanna Arquette has shown a “decided lack of class” after she criticised his use of a racial slur in his films.

Tarantino, 62, worked with Arquette on his 1994 thriller Pulp Fiction which also starred Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 66-year-old American actress criticised the director for his “use of the n-word” in his films, adding: “I hate it. I cannot stand that (Tarantino) has been given a hall pass.”

Rosanna Arquette criticised Quentin Tarantino in an interview (Ian West/PA)

The US filmmaker has since responded in a statement which said that Arquette’s comments have shown a lack of “class” and “honour”.

The statement, which he addressed to Arquette, said: “I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?

“Do you feel this way now? Very possibly.

“But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honour.

“There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues.

“But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations.”

Tarantino has received criticism over the years for his use of excessive use of violence and use of the racial slur in his scripts.

Samuel L Jackson has defended Tarantino (PA)

Hollywood star Jackson, who starred in Tarantino’s Django Unchained, Jackie Brown, and The Hateful Eight, has defended the filmmaker and claimed that the use of the word is important in the context of the film and script.

Tarantino is also known for his films Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, and Reservoir Dogs.