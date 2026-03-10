Maxine Peake among 200 figures urging British Museum to support Palestine

Actresses Maxine Peake, Siobhan McSweeney and Juliet Stevenson are among more than 200 cultural figures who have signed a letter to the British Museum urging it to show support for Palestinians.

The letter, coordinated by campaign group Culture Unstained, comes amid reports that the museum has removed the word “Palestine” from several of its gallery displays.

Last month, UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLIF) raised concerns about references to Palestine in the British Museum’s displays, claiming that this risked “obscuring the history of Israel and the Jewish people”.

Siobhan McSweeney is also among the names who signed the letter (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

According to UKLIF, the museum has since changed panels in its Egypt galleries to replace “Palestinian descent” with “Canaanite descent”.

The letter described amending these displays as an “act of historical revision and potential erasure”, and said: “The British Museum (must) avoid complicity in genocide, either through its representation of Palestinians and their history or by providing direct support to those that perpetrate or profit from that genocide.”

It also took aim at the British Museum’s director, Nicholas Cullinan, and said: “(He) is reported to be ‘disgusted’ by these media reports – but many are more disgusted by his museum’s indefensible decision to host a private party for the Israeli Embassy last year while the fugitive Israeli Prime Minister is charged with war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

“Many are also disgusted that his museum continues to partner with BP, a company that has profited from its supplying of fuel to the Israeli military throughout the bombing, violence and destruction in Gaza.

“The museum has ignored repeated calls to remove BP’s name from the museum’s lecture theatre.”

Protesters outside the British Museum in London (Energy Embargo for Palestine)

The British Museum renewed its sponsorship with BP in 2023, having signed a 10-year-long £50 million deal with the firm to help fund its redevelopment.

The oil company has faced controversy as it owns and operates the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, which supplies Israel with crude oil.

The letter, which has also been signed by musician Brian Eno, called for the museum to “make its position clear” regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, and to express “clear and unequivocal solidarity with the Palestinian people”.

It also pushed for the museum to issue a statement apologising for its relationship with BP and to remove its name from the BP Lecture Theatre sign which it has on display.

The letter also said the British Museum should apologise for hosting a private event for the Israeli Embassy last year, and should recognise the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry which condemned the actions of Israel’s government.

It also advised the museum to consult with experts about how it presents Palestinian culture, including the “correct labelling of historic Palestinian artefacts as a necessary step towards returning them to their rightful owners”.

A British Museum spokesperson previously said: “It has been reported that the British Museum has removed the term Palestine from displays. It is simply not true.

“We continue to use Palestine across a series of galleries, both contemporary and historic.”

The British Museum has been contacted for comment.