Kathryn Hahn to star as Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action Tangled film

American actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn will star in Disney’s live-action version of Tangled as the evil Mother Gothel, it has been announced.

The 52-year-old, known for Bad Moms and The Studio, will take on the vain antagonist in the remake of the beloved 2010 animated musical.

The film follows Rapunzel, a young girl with magical blonde hair, who escapes a secret tower and her overprotective mother after meeting runaway bandit Flynn Rider.

On Tuesday, Hahn shared a video on her Instagram account where she revealed the news to her 846,000 followers.

The video showed the actress present her OOTD (outfit of the day) which featured a baggy black graphic T-shirt of the animated character with the words “Mother Gothel” written in gold print.

Among those celebrating the news in the comment section was actress Donna Murphy, who voiced the character in the animation film.

She said: “From one Mother to another…Congrats! And remember…I love you MOST.”

Kathryn Hahn stars in Seth Rogan’s hit series The Studio (James Manning/PA)

Hahn also quoted Mother Gothel’s song, Mother Knows Best, in her Instagram bio.

Disney Studios confirmed the role in a post on X which read: “You want her to be the bad guy? FINE.

“Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action Tangled.”

She joins previously announced co-leads, Australian actor Teagan Croft, known for Titans, who will portray Rapunzel, while American actor Milo Manheim will take on the role of Flynn.

Hahn is known for appearing in a number of hit comedy films including Step Brothers, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy and Tiny Beautiful Things.

She also stars in Seth Rogan’s hit series The Studio as the head of marketing Maya Mason – a role which earned her an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress.

Further details of Disney’s live-action Tangled film are yet to be announced.