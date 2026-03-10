Gillian Anderson struts down Paris Fashion Week runway on final day

Hollywood star Gillian Anderson has strut down the Miu Miu runway on the final day of Paris Fashion Week.

The 57-year-old actress, known for The X Files and for playing sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix’s Sex Education, took part in the luxury Italian fashion brand’s show on Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson walked a grass-lined runway in a buttermilk yellow sleeveless sequin dress.

Gillian Anderson wearing a creation from the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026-2027 women’s collection (AP Photo/Tom Nicholson)

Part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collection, the outfit was completed with brown leather heels with Anderson’s hair sleeked back in a comb or “zig zag” headband.

The acclaimed fashion event came to a close on Tuesday evening with Anderson joining for its final day.

She is among a number of actors who have previously swapped the screen for the Miu Miu runway including Poor Things actor Willem Dafoe, Million Dollar Baby actress Hilary Swank and Saltburn star Richard E Grant.

Anderson is known for starring in Netflix’s The Crown as well as the 2024 biopic The Salt Path alongside Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs.

She was also behind the number one Sunday Times bestseller, Want: Sexual Fantasies By Anonymous, after asking women to write to her anonymously about their sexual desires in 2023.

The collection of essays was published in September 2024 and went on to receive two nominations at the 2025 British Book Awards with Anderson announcing last year that she would publish a second volume.