Davina McCall jokes she should dress as Claudia Winkleman for Red Nose Day

TV presenter Davina McCall said she and Claudia Winkleman are mistaken for one another “all the time” as she joked she should dress up as the host of the BBC’s The Traitors for Comic Relief.

The Red Nose Day presenter recalled how she was recently mistaken for Winkleman by two girls who asked her for a photo outside a hotel.

McCall, 58, admitted she “got a bit cocky” after she was recognised, adding: “One of them asked for a photo and her friend looked a bit confused.

Davina McCall attending the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Then the girl whispered in my ear, ‘She doesn’t know who you are’ and then said, ‘My mum loves The Traitors’.

“I tell you what I should do on the night (of Comic Relief), I should come dressed as Claudia.

“It happens to Claudia all the time as well, which is hilarious.”

The former Big Brother host joked she may have to revive her “please do not swear” catchphrase, which she adopted on the Channel 4 show, when she hosts Comic Relief: Funny For Money alongside “Nan” (Catherine Tate) on March 20.

She said: “I am mildly terrified of Nan, if I’m honest. How I’m going to stop her from swearing, I just don’t know. Obviously, ‘please do not swear’ was my catchphrase – so I’m going to have to stay on my toes.”

McCall and Tate will be joined by comedians Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, and Joel Dommett to present an evening of live performances, sketches and celebrity cameos.

Nick Mohammed, who featured on The Celebrity Traitors, is one of the hosts of Comic Relief (Ian West/PA)

Among those in the line-up are comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who will front Comic Relief’s take on The Weakest Link, and presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who will star in a sketch that sees them hold up a bank.

The annual fundraising campaign will see stars across the BBC “do something funny for money”, including Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who will take on a 1,000km tandem cycle ride across the UK.

On Thursday, The One Show will feature sneak peeks at Friday night’s entertainment, while Friday’s episode of Blue Peter will become “Red Peter” in a Comic Relief special.

Red Nose Day performances from the past will be relived in a greatest hits compilation, Comic Relief’s Hits And Hidden Gems At The BBC, which will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two on Saturday, featuring performances from John Legend to the Spice Girls.

First broadcast in 1988, the Red Nose Day programme helps raise funds for projects supported by Comic Relief, a charity which helps those in need access essentials such as housing, healthcare and food.

Comic Relief: Funny For Money will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday March 20 at 7pm.