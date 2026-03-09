Shropshire Star
Working with Ryan Gosling was ‘amazing’, says co-star Priya Kansara

Kansara, 31, features in the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary alongside Gosling.

By Carla Feric, Press Association Entertainment Reporter
Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of Project Hail Mary at Cineworld Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has been praised by his co-star Priya Kansara as “amazing”, as she reflected on working with him for their upcoming film Project Hail Mary.

The Canadian actor, 45, stars in the sci-fi film as a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of how he got there and is on a mission to save the Sun from dying out.

Kansara, 31, features in the film alongside Gosling and told the Press Association that she enjoyed working with the award-winning actor.

Priya Kansara said working with Ryan Gosling was ‘amazing’ (Ian West/PA)

She said: “It was amazing.

“Getting to watch Ryan work every day and be there on set, and doing it live with him… I got to sit and have a masterclass every day and he’s such a generous collaborator.

“It was such a collaborative effort, I learnt so much.”

The actress wore a simple, satin emerald green dress with a sparkly trim and her hair was in loose waves as she attended the event at Cineworld Leicester Square, London.

Kansara told PA she thinks the film is “so special”, adding: “You can’t help but come out (from watching it) feeling hopeful, and joyful, and knowing that there’s good in the world – or the universe.”

The actress, who has also starred in Bridgerton, said she found it “really cool” to play a molecular biologist in the film as she has a degree in the subject.

Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of Project Hail Mary at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

Gosling wowed crowds at the premiere in a striped ensemble, wearing a pinstriped burgundy suit and a matching striped shirt, paired with black patent loafers.

Actor James Ortiz, who is the lead puppeteer in the film and plays alien Rocky, also attended the event, wearing a burgundy suit over a black shirt, which had an ornate gold detail around his neck.

He praised working with Gosling, and told PA: “If Ryan was having an emotional scene, the hardest thing was me not crying.

James Ortiz at the world premiere of Project Hail Mary in London (Ian West/PA)

“Because Ryan is so good at (acting).”

The star-studded affair was attended by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who wore a form-fitting black dress with a cut-out pattern on the sides, accessorised with a black blazer draped over her shoulders.

Singer Myleene Klass and her daughter Hero Harper Quinn were also pictured at the event, both wearing black – with Klass in a black satin bodysuit paired with a matching, sheer mesh gown.

Project Hail Mary will be available to watch at cinemas across the UK from March 20.