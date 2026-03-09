Woman arrested after Rihanna’s multi-million dollar home hit by gunshots

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Rihanna’s multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles was hit by gunshots.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, from Florida, was held with bail set at 10.2 million dollars (£7.6 million) following the incident, which took place on March 8 at 1.15pm.

The Los Angeles police department said officers from its West LA division responded to reports of gunfire at the singer’s Beverly Hills home.

Rihanna and her partner, ASAP Rocky (Doug Peters/PA)

The police force confirmed a weapon was recovered at the scene but no injuries have been reported.

It is not known whether Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, was at home when the incident took place.

The 38-year-old singer and rapper ASAP Rocky have three children together – sons RZA and Riot Rose and their daughter Rocki, who was born in autumn.

The Barbados-born star rose to global fame in the early 2000s with hits like Disturbia, Pon De Replay and Umbrella.

She has won a string of awards including nine Grammys and has topped the UK charts with nine number one singles and four albums.

Rihanna has since launched multiple businesses, including her successful make-up range Fenty Beauty and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Last February, her partner ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Athelston Mayers, was acquitted on firearms charges.

Rihanna was present when the verdict was read and she took their two sons to the closing arguments.

Rihanna has been approached for comment.