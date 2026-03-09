Kneecap call press conference as High Court to rule on rapper’s terror case

Kneecap has called for members of the press and their supporters to gather in Belfast on Wednesday, when the High Court in London will say whether the decision to throw out the terrorism case against rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh will be overturned.

The rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21 2024.

The charge was dropped in September last year, but in January the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) appealed against the decision at the High Court, with O hAnnaidh opposing the appeal.

The High Court’s decision will be given on Wednesday, the group said.

The Irish rap trio, O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, posted on Instagram on Monday to call a press conference later that day after the ruling.

Writing in Irish, the band headed the post with the words “Kneecap fogra”, meaning “Kneecap notice”.

The post read: “This Wednesday at 2pm the British High Court will deliver its judgement in the appeal made by the Director of Public Prosecutions against the decision of the Chief Magistrate court judge who dismissed the case against Mo Chara.

“At 2.15 on Wednesday (11th March) we invite media to come to Conway Mill in West Belfast for a press conference.

“We would love to also see supporters outside the Mill. We are forever grateful for the immense support we have received throughout the world during this entire witch-hunt, especially the thousands of people who gathered in London.

“We have always said we would fight them in their own courts and we would win… Let’s see if we have.”

The group signed off with “free Palestine”, and “free the six counties”.

Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kneecap are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise, as well as their championing of the Irish language and pro-Palestine stance, and recently criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over his stance on Gaza in their latest single, Liars Tale.

Kneecap’s performance at last year’s Glastonbury Festival, during which they chanted “f*** Keir Starmer”, led to an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police, which was eventually dropped.

The group have also taken aim at Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch in one of their singles, The Recap, and have also faced criticism for allegedly saying “kill your local MP” during a concert.

They have since apologised to the families of murdered MPs and said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.