Good Morning Britain alarm sparks confusion leading This Morning to start early

The Good Morning Britain studios were evacuated for a fire alarm during the live show on Monday morning, forcing This Morning to begin early.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley had to spring into action unexpectedly after Ed Balls and Susanna Reid were unable to continue hosting GMB, and did not return from an advert break.

The duo were unexpectedly caught on camera amid the drama, while Deeley was still adjusting her hair and clothes, asking: “They are not coming back or they are coming back?”

Susanna Reid was hosting the show when the alarm went off (Ben Whitley/PA)

Shephard could be seen asking: “What are we doing then?”

After the show’s logo flashed up on screen, the pair reappeared to host the show early.

Shephard told viewers: “As you can tell, we are 20 minutes early.”

Deeley added: “We are early because there was an alarm going in the GMB studio.

“So we are here early, everyone is up and at ’em.”

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard (Ben Whitley/PA)

Shephard confirmed the GMB studio had been evacuated, before adding: “We are hopefully going to find 20 mins of content.”

Regular guest Gyles Brandreth reassured the duo he had plenty of material to share about his weekend birthday celebrations.

ITV has been contacted for comment.