Alice Cooper announces autobiography and UK speaking tour

American singer Alice Cooper has announced the release date for his upcoming autobiography and a UK speaking tour.

The 78-year-old rock star, best known as the frontman of the Alice Cooper Band, will explore his six-decade career in his new memoir, titled Devil On My Shoulder.

The autobiography, published by Ebury Spotlight, will be released in the UK on October 8 and has been described as the “ultimate memoir” which will “lift the lid on one of the greatest lives in music”.

The singer, whose real name is Vincent Furnier, rocketed to fame in the Alice Cooper Band in 1968, known for hits including UK number one single School’s Out, and top 10 hits such as Elected, Hello Hurray and No More Mr Nice Guy.

After the band played their last show in 1974, he took on the name Alice Cooper for his solo work, which saw him move to a heavy metal sound as opposed to the original band’s hard rock.

The book is said to explore the “two, seemingly irreconcilable, Alice Coopers”, referring to the rock star’s theatrical onstage persona and him in his personal life.

It will also detail how Cooper and his persona became “schizophrenically intertwined” and “nearly killed each other”, and will include anecdotes about stars such as Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon.

Cooper will release his new book on October 8 (Jenny Risher/PA)

Cooper said: “Alice is still on tour around the world today, a proper senile delinquent playing hundreds of gigs every year, while I myself am reformed.

“And with the benefit of hindsight and a certain maturity, I’d like to describe our journey to hell and back together, because it’s not only rock stars who can lose their way.”

He added: “I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character’s reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was.

“The mild-mannered, all-American boy I’d once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself.”

Cooper’s new memoir is said to explore how he and his onstage persona ‘nearly killed each other’ (Jenny Risher/PA)

Cooper continued: “Me and Alice were getting creative with the truth long before the age of fake news.

“Now, after over 30 records and 60-plus years of fibs and fabrications, I think it’s time to sort the truth from the rumours and lies.”

The singer will visit cities across the UK for his speaking tour which will kick off on October 11, with stops in Cardiff, Cambridge, London, Brighton, Manchester, Stockton and Glasgow, before his final event in Wolverhampton on October 20.

The tour will feature Cooper in conversation with a guest moderator and the rocker will take part in a Q&A with the audience, with tickets due to go on sale on March 13.