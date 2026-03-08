Paddington The Musical triumphs at WhatsOnStage awards with nine wins

Paddington The Musical has triumphed at the WhatsOnStage awards with nine gongs, including best new musical and best costume design.

The theatre awards ceremony also saw Evita star Rachel Zegler and Richard II actor Jonathan Bailey win the best performer gongs for their respective categories.

The smash-hit musical, which stars a life-like puppet Paddington Bear, equalled Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Miss Saigon as the production with the most wins in the history of the awards show – the most for any new musical.

Paddington Bear attending the 79th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Written by McFly star Tom Fletcher, the musical is based on the Michael Bond book A Bear Called Paddington and the 2014 film Paddington.

Since opening in December, it has received rave reviews – notably for bringing to life the famous bear through a two-person team consisting of James Hameed as remote puppeteer controlling the expressions and delivering the voice, and Arti Shah embodying the character on stage.

The musical also won the award for best direction, set design, sound design, hair, wig and make-up, musical supervision/direction, casting, and best professional debut performance for Timi Akinyosade who plays Tony.

Darius Thompson and Alex Wood of WhatsOnStage said: “The voters really did look after that bear. Paddington’s record-setting awards haul has firmly cemented it as a fan-favourite new addition to the West End.”

Meanwhile Zegler won best performer in a musical for playing Eva Peron, Argentina’s former first lady, in Jamie Lloyd’s production of the hit musical Evita.

Zegler’s performance included treating West End passers-by to a rendition of Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, as she belted the song over a balcony from the London Palladium theatre.

Rachel Zegler, who plays Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Evita (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Evita took home five awards, including best musical revival and choreography.

Bailey, known for starring in the recent film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, beat Tom Hiddleston and Rosamund Pike for his performance in Richard II and was named best performer in a play.

The production, at Bridge Theatre, also won the best play revival, while The Comedy About Spies – by Henry Lewis and Henry Shields – was named best new play.

Former Love Island star and recent BBC Strictly Come Dancing finalist Amber Davies won the best supporting performer in a musical award for playing Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby.

Sir Stephen Fry attending the Newport Beach Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile author and Celebrity Traitors star Sir Stephen Fry was named the best supporting performer in a play with his portrayal of Lady Bracknell in The Importance Of Being Earnest.

The night also saw Dear England playwright James Graham recognised with the services to UK Theatre award, while Les Miserables won the best West End show award.