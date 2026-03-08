James McAvoy ‘really proud’ of directorial debut California Schemin’

James McAvoy says he is “really proud” of an upcoming biopic movie that marked his directorial debut.

The actor-turned-director steered the ship with California Schemin’, based on the true story of Bilibil N’ Brains, a Dundonian rap duo who feigned being American rappers from California in order to secure a record deal – before they were eventually found out to be pretending.

The film stars Samuel Bottomley and Seamus McLean Ross, who will portray rappers Billy Boyd and Gavin Bain respectively.

Speaking at a red carpeted event ahead of the debut screening, attended by cast and crew, McAvoy said: “I consider myself very lucky to be here.

“So much has gone down to get here, to tell this story about two guys from Scotland who had the talent, had the dream, had the work ethic, and just had the wrong accent, or so they were told.

“So I’m really proud, and also really proud to be back in Glasgow where we predominantly made the bulk of it, even though it’s mainly set in Dundee and London.”

Speaking on his debut directorial experience, he added: “It was really amazing, rewarding, fulfilling, hard, not always enjoyable, but really fulfilling and with it all the way.

“I’m privileged to get to work with these guys.”

Rebekah Murrell, Gavin Bain, Samuel Bottomley, James McAvoy, Lucy Halliday, Danny Page and Seamus McLean Ross. (Eoin Carey/PA)

The red carpet event took place outside the Glasgow Film Theatre, and marked the end of the 22nd annual Glasgow Film Festival.

Bottomley said: “At its heart, it’s a story about love and friendship, not only love for hip-hop but the love these people share for each other. It’s really, really fun.”

Lucy Halliday, who portrays Billy’s long-term girlfriend Mary, added: “I think it’s a Scottish performance that we’ve not seen, we’ve all seen the likes of the gritty police shows, which are great, but this is a really fun movie.”

Ross said: “We’re incredibly grateful to be here, and the closing ceremony and all of the amazing artists that came before us.”

Rebekah Murrell portrays Tessa, the hip-hop group’s agent. She said McAvoy previously described the film to her as a combination of Eminem’s biopic Eight Mile and 2007 coming-of-age comedy Superbad.

She added: “The team has done an amazing job.”

California Schemin’ will be released in UK and Irish cinemas by Studiocanal on April 10.