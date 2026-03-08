Harry Styles’ One Night Only show launches on Netflix

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles’ One Night Only show at Co-Op Live has been launched on Netflix as Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester.

The performance, in front of 20,500 fans, was filmed live in Manchester on Friday, and saw the 32-year-old perform his fourth studio album – Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally – in full on the day of its release, before finishing with an encore of older tracks including some of his biggest hits.

Styles has played One Night Only shows to celebrate the release of each of his previous albums, and the show comes ahead of his Together, Together tour, which will include 12 nights at Wembley Stadium, potentially breaking the record for most show by any artist in a year at the national stadium in London.

The show is available to stream on Netflix (Courtesy of Netflix)

The global tour, beginning in May, will also see Styles perform in Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Manchester show saw Styles tell fans: “I’ve kind of rediscovered what a privilege it is to be in people’s lives through music over the last couple of years.

“You’ve changed my life. Thank you so, so much.

“Thank you for the warmth and generosity you’ve always given towards me over the last one, two, five, 10, 15 years of my life.”

The concert was the first of its kind for the singer since the death of former bandmate Liam Payne, who fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024.

Styles praised his fans for creating communities with hope in a world “that feels so chaotic it is so easy to become hopeless”.

He said: “The world could do with a little extra peace right now so please do all you can.”

Fans’ phones were put into bags preventing them from filming and they were handed disposable cameras as they arrived at the arena, which Styles invested in ahead of its opening in 2024.

Tickets for the concert were allocated through Ticketmaster Request for £20, a contrast to prices of between £44 and £466 to see one of the Wembley shows in Styles’ Together Together tour later this year.

The pop star, who grew up in nearby Cheshire, also gave 100 tickets to students from Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where he was a pupil when he applied for The X Factor in 2010.

Others were able to earn their tickets by volunteering at community projects in Manchester.

Wearing yellow trousers and a blue jumper over a floral shirt, Styles started and finished the show with single Aperture.

It comes after Styles released his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally (Courtesy of Netflix)

He was accompanied by a band and gospel choir as he broke into dance moves during the song, which he had performed in the same venue at last week’s Brit Awards.

The show’s encore saw the star perform Golden, which he played on the guitar, and Watermelon Sugar saw an ecstatic crowd dancing and singing along before the night’s biggest crowd pleaser, number one single As It Was.

The show’s release comes after Styles made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live, sitting in the front row as actor and guest host Ryan Gosling delivered his opening monologue at the start of the US sketch show on Saturday.

Styles’s solo career was launched after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, and followed it up with Fine Line (2019) and Harry’s House (2022), with his debut and third record reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart, while Fine Line reached number two.

As a solo artist, Styles has had three UK number one singles in As It Was, Sign Of The Times and Aperture – giving him the most commercially successful solo career of the members of One Direction.