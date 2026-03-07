Victoria Beckham thanks family for support following Paris Fashion Week

Former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham has thanked her family for their support after her show at Paris Fashion Week.

Following the show, the 51-year-old designer posted a picture of herself with her husband, former England footballer Sir David Beckham and sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper, as well as Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Lady Beckham’s post read: “Thank you for always being there to support me. I love you all so much.”

Sir David, 50, added: “We are always so proud and astonished about what you achieve every single season raising the bar and continuing to live the dream that you have worked so hard for.

“You and your team really are incredible and we are proud to be here to witness the beauty that you continue to bring to each collection.

“We Love You @victoriabeckham, and I love Paris.”

In another post, Romeo, 23, said: “So, so good @victoriabeckham.”

It comes after Sir David and Lady Beckham’s oldest child Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 27, accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”, in a social media post in January.

He also alleged that his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham had been “disrespected” by his family.

Social posts saw Brooklyn add that he did not want to “reconcile” with his family, having accused former England footballer Sir David and ex-Spice Girls singer Lady Beckham of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press.

DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the wedding, claimed on ITV’s This Morning earlier this year that the feud began when American singer Marc Anthony had asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage at the wedding.

Guests were said to have believed it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn, but instead Lady Beckham was called to the stage and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room in tears.

He said: “What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage.

“Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage’.

It comes amid the Sir David and Lady Beckham’s feud with Brooklyn (Ian West/PA)

“So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point, Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

“Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

However, Anthony told US outlet The Hollywood Reporter that the way that the feud had come out was “hardly the truth”.

Despite the feud, Sir David and Lady Beckham took to Instagram to wish Brooklyn a happy birthday in March.