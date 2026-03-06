Kurt Russell reflects on meeting Diana, Princess of Wales

Hollywood actor Kurt Russell has told of how he let the late Diana, Princess of Wales take a break at one of his properties with her two sons, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

Russell told The Jonathan Ross Show how Harry has subsequently mentioned the trip to him when they have met over the years, and “always remembers it as one of the really fun times they had”.

The star, who can be seen in new Paramount+ drama The Madison, said he met Diana at the premiere of the film Backdraft, and he had to sit sandwiched between her and Charles, the-then Prince of Wales.

The then-Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince William, right, and Prince Harry in 1992 (Martin Keene/PA)

Russell told Ross: “I was sitting in between her and Charles. I understand her difficulties with paparazzi and all that kind of thing.

“I said ‘If you ever want to go somewhere that’s pretty under control, we’ll work it out – let me know’.

“She (Diana) brought the two boys and they stayed there for a week and had a wonderful time.

“I wasn’t there, none of us were there at the time but she wrote some really nice cards and things like that.

“I’ve seen Harry a number of times since then and he always remembers and he’s very sweet – he always remembers it as one of the really fun times they had.”

The royal premiere of Backdraft took place in August 1991, with the trip to Russell’s unspecified property taking place some time after.

Patrick J Adams, Beau Garrett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Chapman, Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox at the UK premiere of The Madison at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

Russell, who owns a ranch in the US state of Colorado, added: “I think it’s a great thing – the future king of England (William) was sleeping in my son’s room.”

He also discussed his 43-year relationship with actress Goldie Hawn, telling Ross: “It is amazing. She is amazing. She is one of the great people on the planet.

“We met in 1966 and we were doing a Disney movie. It was her first movie.

“Years later, she was doing a picture called Swing Shift and we met.”

Asked whether he and Hawn are married, Russell told Ross: “You never know.”

On the topic of whether he will ever retire from acting, the 74-year-old said: “You do run into these time periods where you think sometimes, but there is something about acting, it never gets old.

“The Madison show is very different, it’s the first time I’m playing someone very like myself – I like that a lot too.”

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne

Also on the programme was Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, who discussed performing with singer Olivia Rodrigo last year.

“She reached out to me, which was a very nice surprise,” Byrne said.

He said he has also recently enjoyed music by Spanish singer Rosalia, and is a fan of Lily Allen.

Byrne said of Allen’s latest album, which is inspired by the breakdown of her marriage to actor David Harbour: “I think everybody knows that record by now.

“That is amazing. I’m so jealous but I’m not jealous of what she went through.”

Also joining Ross on the sofa was The Sky At Night host and space scientist Dame Maggie Aderin, comedian Sara Pascoe and US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who performed live in the studio.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.