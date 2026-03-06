It’s easy as Eins, Zwei, Drei for UK’s Eurovision entry

Experimental musician Look Mum No Computer drives off in a flying car in the music video for the UK’s entry for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, Eins, Zwei, Drei.

The singer, whose real name is Sam Battle, will take the stage in Austria in May to perform the song, marking the first time in the competition’s 70-year run that the UK’s entry is not sung exclusively in English.

In the music video released by Eurovision Song Contest on Friday, Battle, 37, dreams of an escape from his job and a holiday and sings that he is “so sick of doing the whole 9 to 5”.

The track’s German title forms the main hook of the chorus, with Battle singing it repeatedly accompanied by an electronic and synthesised-sounding instrumental.

The eccentric music video, directed by Johnny Goddard, opens with Battle in a messy office setting wearing a suit, before ditching his workplace for a giant electronic soundboard as he sings about “coming back to life”.

Battle is seen picking out a destination on a map and then driving a car with baggage strapped to the top.

The video ends with him driving away and flying over cliffs and mountains, while expelling red, white and blue smoke.

The song made its debut on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, and Battle said he was “excited” for its release.

Speaking to host Mills, he said: “It’s an absolutely bonkers experience, to be honest.

“I’ve loved Eurovision for a very long time.”

He added: “It’s all happening. And when it’s happening, you just don’t know how you feel.”

Speaking about Eins, Zwei, Drei, he said: “That is one, two three in German, for people who aren’t aware.

“It felt right to write a song that included a bunch of different European things. The whole thing is about going on holiday.”

Battle said Eins, Zwei, Drei is ‘about going on holiday’ (BBC)

Battle started his career on YouTube in 2013, and has become known for his videos about making and playing unusual electronic music equipment.

He has made an organ out of Furby toys, fused a synthesiser with a Raleigh Chopper bicycle and made a triple oscillator synthesiser out of Nintendo Game Boy video games consoles.

The singer, who was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, has amassed more than 85 million views and 1.4 million combined subscribers and followers across his various social accounts.

He will represent the UK at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, which will kick off in May.

The contest’s semi-finals will take place on May 12 and 14, with the final taking place on May 16.

The final and semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.