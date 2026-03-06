Harry Styles tells fans he has rediscovered ‘privilege’ of music

Former One Direction star Harry Styles told fans he has rediscovered the “privilege” of music as he celebrated the release of his album with a one-off gig.

The 32-year-old singer marked the release of his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally with the One Night Only concert on Friday at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

He told fans: “I’ve kind of rediscovered what a privilege it is to be in people’s lives through music over the last couple of years.”

He appeared to become emotional as he said: “You’ve changed my life. Thank you so, so much.

Harry Styles performs during the Brit Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

“Thank you for the warmth and generosity you’ve always given towards me over the last one, two, five, 10, 15 years of my life.”

The concert was the first of its kind for the singer since the death of bandmate Liam Payne, who fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024.

Styles praised his fans for creating communities with hope in a world “that feels so chaotic it is so easy to become hopeless”.

He said: “The world could do with a little extra peace right now so please do all you can.”

Fans’ phones were put into bags preventing them from filming and they were handed disposable cameras as they arrived at the 23,500 capacity arena, which Styles invested in ahead of its opening in 2024.

While many wore sequins for the occasion, one concert-goer was dressed in a running outfit in an apparent nod to the marathons Styles took part in while on a break from music.

Tickets for the concert were allocated through Ticketmaster Request for £20, a contrast to prices of between £44 and £466 to see one of the 12 Wembley shows in Styles’ Together Together tour later this year.

The pop star, who grew up in nearby Cheshire, also gave 100 tickets to students from Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where he was a pupil when he applied for The X Factor in 2010.

Others were able to earn their tickets by volunteering at community projects in Manchester.

Wearing yellow trousers and a blue jumper over a floral shirt, Styles started and finished the show with single Aperture.

He was accompanied by a band and gospel choir as he broke into dance moves during the song, which he had performed in the same venue at last week’s Brits.

The first section of the one hour and 45 minute show saw Styles perform the album from start to finish.

Introducing himself to the crowd with a modest “my name is Harry”, he thanked fans for coming to celebrate the release of the album, which he said meant “so much” to him after having taking time away.

He said: “Stepping back into this room with you, I know exactly why I’m here. Thank you so much.”

He played the piano for Coming Up Roses, telling fans: “I’ve always struggled at times to believe in myself, that’s why this song exists.”

Harry Styles was back in Manchester (Ian West/PA)

While at times Styles seemed contemplative, songs such as Are You Listening Yet? and Pop provided a livelier contrast, with the crowd encouraged to dance.

The album, his first for four years, has received mixed reviews from critics ahead of its release but fans in the arena screamed in approval throughout the show.

Despite the singer joking that fans should join in “if, by some miracle, you know the words”, many already seemed word perfect.

But the biggest reaction of the night was for the older songs played when Styles returned to the stage for the encore.

After performing From The Dining Table, Styles said: “We haven’t played that one in a while. Truth be told I haven’t played anything in a while.”

Golden, which Styles played on the guitar, and Watermelon Sugar saw an ecstatic crowd dancing and singing along before the night’s biggest crowd pleaser, number one single As It Was.

For anyone who missed out on a ticket, the show will be available on Netflix from Sunday.