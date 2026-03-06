Gorillaz land their third number one album with The Mountain

Gorillaz have secured their third number one album, according to the Official Charts Company.

The semi-fictional band, created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlett, has topped the UK albums chart with its ninth studio album, titled The Mountain.

The record has also topped the UK vinyl albums chart for the most physical records sold, and according to the Official Charts Company it is the biggest independent release of 2026 to date.

Gorillaz performing with special guest Bobby Womack at The O2 Arena in Greenwich (Yui Mok/PA)

Gorillaz are officially made up of fictional characters: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle, which are projected onto a screen during their concerts.

The band is known for their eclectic music style which merges rap, punk, funk, soul, pop and numerous other sounds, and have previously had five UK top 10 singles.

Elsewhere on the albums chart is singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, who dominated at the Brit Awards last week and took home four gongs.

The 26-year-old sits at second place with her Brit-certified gold record, The Art Of Loving, while American singer Bruno Mars is at three with his album The Romantic.

Olivia Dean, who took home four Brit Awards last week, is at number two on the album chart (Ian West/PA)

The remaining albums in the top five were: Nothing’s About To Happen To Me by American singer Mitski (four); and Fancy That by PinkPantheress (five).

On the UK singles chart, Dean has snagged the number one spot for her collaboration with Sam Fender, titled Rein Me In.

The song is enjoying its third week at the peak, and won the pair the song of the year award at last weeks’ Brits.

Meanwhile, singer Bella Kay is in at number two with her TikTok viral song ILoveItILoveItILoveIt while US singer Alex Warren’s Fever Dream is at three.

Stateside by PinkPantheress is at four, and rounding off the top five is Grammy-winner Dean with her single So Easy (To Fall In Love).