First-look image revealed for The Claudia Winkleman Show

Claudia Winkleman can be seen smiling as she is pictured with the first celebrity guests on her new talk show, which will air next Friday.

In a first-look picture from The Claudia Winkleman Show, the Bafta-winning presenter is joined by Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, actresses Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Saunders and comedian Tom Allen.

Winkleman, 54, is seen with her trademark look – a long dark fringe, heavily-lined eyes and a tanned face – and wearing a black blazer, matching tie and white shirt.

The Claudia Winkleman Show starts next week (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The studio, which is located at BBC Studioworks in west London, is dimly lit with accents of burnt orange and red on the walls.

Wicked star Goldblum is wearing a grey suit, a white shirt and a white tie, and is on the sofa next to comedian and actress Jennifer Saunders, who is pictured in an all-black ensemble.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 67, will speak about her upcoming fantasy film The Magic Faraway Tree while on the show.

American actress Williams is also among the celebrities on the sofa, pictured wearing a black dress with a mesh detail paired with ornate gold earrings as she talks about her stint in the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada.

The 62-year-old is seen seated next to comedian Allen, who is wearing a simple black suit, a white shirt and a colourful patterned orange tie as he discusses his new book.

Winkleman stepped down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing after 15 years last December and has more recently hosted hit show The Traitors.

She is also among the presenters currently hosting Channel 4’s coverage of the Crufts Dog Show 2026.

The Claudia Winkleman Show begins on Friday March 13 at 10.40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.