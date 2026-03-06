Daisy Edgar-Jones recalls relief of endometriosis diagnosis

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed she suffers from endometriosis and had “extremely bad acne” as a teenager.

Appearing on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, the Normal People star was filmed applying her daily skincare and make-up routine, while she talked about her favourite products and what has helped her complexion.

She said it was a relief to be diagnosed with endometriosis when she was in her 20s, as it explained the symptoms she had been suffering.

Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body, with symptoms including heavy periods and severe period pain as well as pain in the stomach and back.

Edgar-Jones told Vogue: “I had extremely bad acne for most of my teenage years.

“I have endometriosis, so my hormones are kind of all over the place, but I found over the years skincare that really works for me.

“I found out I was diagnosed when I was, I think I was 24. For so long, I had such painful periods, and really, you know, volatile skin. I was definitely relieved to find out that was why I was going through it.”

The Twisters actress said she finds drinking lots of water and eating well also helps her skin, and she implored those with acne to realise other people do not notice it as much as they think they do.

She explained: “When I had terrible acne it was all I could see when I looked in the mirror.

“But actually, when I look back at, you know, photos or videos, it’s funny that so much of the beauty of you – the inside – and how much, you know, the confidence that you wear, can really help.

“So to anyone with acne, I know it’s all you can see, but it’s not what everyone else can see.”

Edgar-Jones also revealed she likes to “hum to myself all the time”.

She said: “It’s a really good self-regulator. So if you hum to yourself, it’s your way of going, ‘I’m doing good’.”