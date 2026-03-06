Britney Spears spotted driving ‘erratically’ before arrest, police say

Britney Spears was seen driving “erratically” before her arrest on suspicion of operating her vehicle under the influence, police have said.

Officers took the 44-year-old into custody in California on Wednesday evening, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson.

Police said the singer “showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests” after being pulled over.

The spokesperson said: “At approximately 8.48pm, a black BMW 430i was reported to the CHP’s Ventura Communications Centre for driving erratically at a high rate of speed on southbound US-101 near the Borchard Road exit in Newbury Park.”

Britney Spears sold part of her rights to her back catalogue in February (PA)

Spears, who police said was alone in the car, was later arrested for “driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol” and taken to Ventura County Main Jail, north west of Los Angeles.

Chemical test results are pending and the investigation is ongoing, police said. She was released from jail at around 6am local time.

A representative for the star said: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

In 2007, Spears avoided a criminal hit-and-run trial by paying for damages after photographers pictured Spears steering her car into another vehicle as she tried to park in a California car park, and walking away after assessing the damage to her own car.

Her recent arrest comes after she sold part of her rights to her back catalogue in February to music publisher Primary Wave for an unknown fee

The purchase came after Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, set up in 2008, which had control of her career decisions and finances, ended in 2021.

Most recently, Spears released a collaboration with Sir Elton John in 2022, and later collaborated with Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am on a track titled Mind Your Business in 2023.

Spears’ career has seen her achieve six UK number one singles and eight UK top 10 albums.

She has also collaborated with stars such as Madonna, Rihanna, Iggy Azalea and Backstreet Boys.

In 2024, the singer said she would “never return to the music industry” and shut down speculation that a new album was on the way in a post on Instagram.