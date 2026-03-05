Sarah J Maas confirms release dates for new A Court Of Thorns And Roses books

Author Sarah J Maas has announced the next two instalments in her smash-hit book series A Court Of Thorns And Roses (Acotar).

The much-anticipated sixth book in the “romantasy” series, set in the courts of fictional Prythian, will be published globally by Bloomsbury on October 27, shortly followed by the seventh instalment on January 12 next year.

The books will follow on from 2021’s A Court Of Silver Flames.

Maas shared the news on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing she will be telling one big story in four parts, with part one in Acotar 6, parts two and three in Acotar 7 and then a fourth part coming later.

She said: “The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big — really, really, really big.

“And as I started writing this in Montana, an energy vortex, it came out of me in a way that surprised me. I like to do parts — like part one, part two, part three — by the time I got to the end of part one, it was 400 pages long.”

She added: “It’s meant to be read ideally as one massive, massive story as opposed to like in a trilogy.

“It’s not a trilogy. Arcs aren’t wrapped up. It’s like in the way you take my book, it’s like if you expand it all of part one, all of part two, all parts, it would be huge like that.

“And so I just decided, I’ve never told a story that way. This is how it wants to come out.”

Maas is also the author of the Throne Of Glass and Crescent City series, and her books have been a global phenomenon.

They have sold more than 75 million copies and are published in 40 languages.

In a post on Instagram to her 2.6 million followers, she wrote: “I wish I had the words to express how grateful I am – truly, deeply, overwhelmingly grateful – to be able to share this news with you.

“In just a few short months, Acotar 6 & 7 will be yours!!!

“I know how long you’ve waited. I know how much these characters mean to you. And I also know these stories deserve more than speed and deadlines. They deserve my best self. They deserve the right moment.

“When the moment came, what I thought would be one book… very quickly became something else. The story just kept expanding, and I couldn’t wait to share a single part of it any longer!!

“Thank you for your patience! Thank you for your passion! Thank you for never letting this world fade!!!

“I’m so honoured by the way you guys have always embraced Prythian as your own. I truly hope it feels like coming home for you like it did for me.”