James Corden and Aidan Turner among stars at National Theatre gala

Gavin And Stacey star James Corden and actor Aidan Turner are among the stars who attended the National Theatre Next Chapter Gala.

The event, held at the National Theatre in London on Thursday, aims to raise funds to support young people in theatre through the National Theatre Stories Start Here Campaign, and the National Theatre’s Skills Centre, which offers resources, training and professional development.

James Corden and Julia Carey arriving for the National Theatre Next Chapter Gala (Ian West/PA)

Corden, 47, arrived with his wife, TV producer Julia Carey, wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and black bow tie, while Carey wore a purple dress.

Irish actor Turner, 42, best known for his role as Ross Poldark in BBC historical drama series Poldark, wore a black suit, white shirt and bow tie.

Lesley Manville was also at the event (Ian West/PA)

Other attendees included 69-year-old British actress Lesley Manville, known for roles in The Crown, Sherwood and Luca Guadagnino film Queer (2024), who wore an all-black outfit with a matching belt, and comedian Stephen Mangan, who wore a black suit with a white shirt.

Being Human actor Russell Tovey wore a brown shirt and tie with a blue suit, and singer Olly Alexander, formerly of Years And Years, wore a long white shirt with a black suit.

Olly Alexander arriving for the gala (Ian West/PA)

The gala is the theatre’s first under director Indhu Rubasingham, with a theme of “the family show” and “how an audience’s first encounter with the magic of theatre can spark a lifelong connection”.