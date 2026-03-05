England footballer Chloe Kelly says having own Barbie doll is ‘dream come true’

England Lionesses star Chloe Kelly has said having a Barbie doll created in her likeness is a dream come true.

The 28-year-old Arsenal winger will be part of the Mattel toy’s Dream Team series of dolls which celebrate women who have achieved firsts in their field, alongside tennis star Serena Williams and astronaut Kellie Gerardi.

Kelly said: “I’m really happy seeing my very own Barbie doll. It put a smile on my face.

The Chloe Kelly doll in the England kit (Mattel/PA)

“The details were incredible, and as a young girl, you dreamed of having these moments, but they never seemed to be the case that they could become true.

“To be a Barbie role model is so special. To have my very own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll. I’m very proud of that. I can’t wait to show my family.

“You don’t really believe these things could happen. You always look for the trophies and the wins on the pitch, but off the pitch, this is a massive win.”

The doll features Kelly in the England kit she wore when the Lionesses won last year’s European Championships in Switzerland, beating Spain on penalties after a 1-1 draw, defending their Euros crown having won the 2022 tournament in England, defeating Germany 2-1 after extra time.

Kelly, who is the first England footballer to feature as a Barbie doll, scored the winning goal in the 2022 final, and the winning penalty in the 2025 final, as well as netting the winning penalty in the 2023 Finalissima against Brazil, and winning the Champions League with Arsenal last year.

She added: “I think this is an opportunity for young girls to see what they want to be when they’re older, when they grow up, and Barbie being a huge part of that and championing women.

Kelly has won two Euros tournaments with England (Mattel/PA)

“So, for me, for sure, when I was growing up, seeing (former Lionesses stars) Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankey, now young girls are able to see a Barbie doll and see Chloe Kelly. So that’s very special to me.

“But for sure, I think Barbie being part of such a huge moment in women’s sport and women’s football.

“I think where we’ve taken the game is massive with success of European Championships and where we’ve done so well in the World Cup as well.

“So I think it just shows where the game is and how we’ve took the game forward so we can keep progressing.”

Further details on the toy include her high ponytail, socks over her knees and her wedding ring.

Other stars to feature in the Dream Team series of dolls include Mexican professional racing driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado, German pop artist Helene Fischer and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.