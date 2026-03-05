Emma Thompson among stars backing funding appeal to tackle gender-based violence

Dame Emma Thompson, pop singer Chappell Roan and author Sir Stephen Fry are among the stars joining singer Annie Lennox in a call for greater support for women’s rights organisations.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, more than 60 stars, including Hollywood actresses Cate Blanchett, Gillian Anderson and Keira Knightley, have joined global feminist organisation The Circle’s funding appeal, #MakeAStandfor1in3, to help tackle gender-based violence.

According to the charity, one in three women globally experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, with funding to support organisations championing gender equality under threat.

Annie Lennox is co-founder of The Circle (The Circle/PA)

Singer-songwriter Lennox, who is the co-founder of The Circle, said: “One in three represents the appalling ratio of women facing gender-based violence across the world.

“These are real people, not just numbers, and in these turbulent times we are in danger of watching the progress made move into reverse.

“We must not allow that to happen.”

Other stars who have joined The Circle’s funding appeal include Spice Girl Mel B, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Singers Jorja Smith and Hozier have also signed the statement along with Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston.

Jodie Whittaker wears a Global Feminist T-shirt for The Circle (The Circle/PA)

Lennox continued: “The Circle started over 17 years ago when I sat round a table with a group of influential women and we decided that enough was enough.

“We wanted to help drive positive change for women and girls and the most powerful way to do this is ensuring we have strong, well-resourced women’s rights-focused organisations in countries around the world delivering key services and tackling the anti-rights narrative at their roots.

“Today the need for action is more urgent than ever and that is why I am making a stand this International Women’s Day in support of women on the frontlines of the violence.”

The funding appeal will support The Circle’s work including its 12 grassroots partners around the world.

Former prime minister of Australia Julia Gillard added: “We are living through a period of profound global instability, and we know that such uncertainty leads to increased violence against women.

“The most vulnerable women and girls are always hit the hardest.

“In times of peril, standing together and taking meaningful action matters more than ever.”

Donations to the #MakeAStandfor1in3 appeal can be made by visiting www.thecircle.ngo/donate.