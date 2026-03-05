Britney Spears arrested on reported ‘driving under the influence’ charge

Pop star Britney Spears has been arrested in California, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records show.

US gossip site TMZ reported that Spears was arrested for driving under the influence.

Arrest records seen by the Press Association show Toxic singer Spears, 44, was arrested on March 5.

Spears was arrested on March 5 (Tony DiMaio/PA)

She has been allocated a booking number and the records list her gender as female and her race a white.

TMZ reported she was arrested at 9.30pm local time and she was detained by the Sheriff’s department at around 3am.

She was released from jail at around 6am.