Britney Spears arrested for ‘driving under the influence ‘

Pop star Britney Spears’ has been arrested for driving under the influence which her representatives said could spark a “long overdue” change in the troubled singer’s life.

The Toxic singer was arrested in California on March 5 according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records with US gossip site TMZ reporting that the 44-year-old was held for drink driving.

A representative for the star said: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

TMZ reported she was arrested at 9.30pm local time and she was detained by the Sheriff’s department at around 3am.

She was released from jail at around 6am.

Spears sold part of her rights to her back catalogue in February (PA)

In 2007, the Mississippi-born singer avoided a criminal hit-and-run trial by paying for damages after photographers pictured Spears steering her car into another vehicle as she tried to park in a California car park, and walking away after assessing the damage to her own car.

Her arrest comes after she sold part of her rights to her back catalogue in February to music publisher Primary Wave for an unknown fee.

The purchase came after Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, set up in 2008, which had control of her career decisions and finances, ended in 2021.

After regaining control of her career, Spears released a collaboration with Sir Elton John in 2022, and later collaborated with Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am on a track titled Mind Your Business in 2023.

Spears’ career has seen her achieve six UK number one singles and eight UK top 10 albums.

She has also collaborated with stars such as Madonna, Iggy Azalea and Backstreet Boys.

In 2024, the singer said she would “never return to the music industry” and shut down speculation that a new album was on the way in a post on Instagram.

Spears released her memoir, The Woman In Me, in 2023, which is reportedly being adapted for a film.

She has also won one Grammy for best dance recording for her song Toxic and has been nominated for a further seven along with four Brit Awards.