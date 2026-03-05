BBC to publish response to Government’s consultation on its future

The BBC’s fixed-term charter should be brought to an end, the corporation is expected to say later when it publishes its response to a Government consultation on its own future.

The Press Association understands that as part of the Charter Review, the BBC wants to end the way previous reviews have lasted for a defined period of time.

The corporation is due to publish its response to the Government’s consultation on its future at midday on Thursday as it looks, according to one source, to reassert its “editorial, creative and operational independence”.

The charter sets out the BBC’s public purpose and is the constitutional basis for the corporation, which is predominantly funded through the licence fee, paid for by UK TV-watching households.

Renewed around every 10 years, its current charter ends in December 2027.

But as part of its own response to a Government consultation, the BBC is expected to float the idea of ending the expiry date, and with it the recurring threat to its existence.

It is also thought to be proposing changes to the way that board appointments are made so that they follow a new and more clearly defined process.

Bosses at the corporation are also understood to be looking at ways of ensuring its audiences are brought into the decision-making process, as well as improving its complaints process.

The BBC’s response to the Government’s Charter Review Green Paper on its future is also expected to see the corporation make the case for two other key areas.

One is thought to be ensuring a universal funding model fit for the future in order to support universal public service media.

And secondly, modernising regulation to enable the BBC to keep pace with global competition and rapid technological change.

Tim Davie previously urged everyone ‘who cares about the success of the UK’s world-leading creative industries to have their say’ (Lucy North/PA)

A BBC source said: “When it comes to independence, perceptions matter as much as reality, and the audience has spoken.

“This charter must find ways to reassert the BBC’s editorial, creative and operational independence, so the BBC can continue to be a universally supported, trusted, unifying force.

“At the same time, we want to keep modernising the BBC and find new ways to open up our thinking, plans and decision making to our audience, so they are more involved and play a greater role in the BBC of the future.”

The Government launched its Charter Review Green Paper in December, and said it will look at reforming the licence fee and consider more commercial revenue options for the BBC.

Speaking at the time, outgoing director-general Tim Davie urged everyone “who cares about the success of the UK’s world-leading creative industries to have their say”.

“At the BBC, we want change, so we can continue to deliver for the UK for generations to come,” he added.

“We want to secure a public service BBC that is independent, sustainably funded for the long term, and meets our audience’s needs.”

Mr Davie resigned as director-general in November following allegations that the BBC selectively edited a speech by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack for a Panorama documentary.

Rhodri Talfan Davies has been confirmed as the corporation’s interim director-general and will take on the role from April 3.