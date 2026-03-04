Spanish football club’s plea to Madonna to help find team shirt she wore in 1990

The president of Spanish football club Celta Vigo has written an open letter to pop legend Madonna, asking for her help in tracing the team’s shirt that she was pictured performing in more than 30 years ago.

The letter from Marian Mourino Terrazo describes the shirt as a “symbol of part of the emotional heritage of our club and what it stands for”.

She posted the letter on her Instagram page and that of the club, which is based in Vigo, Galicia, on Wednesday, in which she began by asking the singer “for your help with something that means a great deal to us”.

She said that on July 29 1990 Madonna performed live at the club’s stadium, Balaidos, where she wore the team’s sky blue-coloured shirt.

“This beloved memory still lives among our supporters,” she added.

“The photograph of you wearing our shirt has become a myth and is now part of our history which is written often beyond the limits of the football pitch.”

She said this “iconic image has grown to shine differently as years have passed… That is why we hold on to the hope of finding the garment you once wore.”

The president said that before the Celta versus Real Madrid match kicks off in the Balaidos stadium on Friday evening, the club “would like to send you a gesture of affection”, and asked if she knows what has happened to the shirt.

She ends the letter asking Madonna: “If you know where it may be, or if you would like to join us in the search to retrieve it, please contact us via private message (DM). With admiration, Marian Mourino Terrazo.”