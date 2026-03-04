Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn ‘love rural life’

Hollywood actor Kurt Russell has said he is “really glad” that he and long-term partner Goldie Hawn love rural life in Colorado.

Russell was speaking as he attended the premiere of his new TV series, The Madison, which tells the story of a New York family going through a period of grief in rural Montana.

The actor told the Press Association: “As you get older and you begin to sort of look at your life as a whole – I’m really glad that I made some of the choices I made in my life.

Patrick J Adams, Beau Garrett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Chapman, Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox at the UK premiere of The Madison at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

“One, moving to Colorado. I was fortunate in that Goldie loves Colorado.

“She wanted to go there. We get there as much as we possibly can. It’s a draw for me.”

The Hateful Eight actor has been in a relationship with Hawn since the early 1980s, and they have a son together, actor Wyatt Russell, while he is stepfather to her other children, including actress Kate Hudson.

Russell said he feels “urban life is something that I think has a great value to it”.

But he added: “When you’re in the country you have time for self-reflection.

“I think that’s something that all people, no matter what age, man or woman, is an important thing not to forget.

“But to remember that you have that deep attraction to the land in you, and it can teach you things about yourself that you can often forget when you’re in an urban environment.”

Russell’s co-star in The Madison, Patrick J Adams, was also at the event in central London, and spoke of how he came to the role following a period of his own grief after losing a family member.

Patrick J Adams said The Madison is ‘such a beautiful meditation on grief’ (Ian West/PA)

Adams told PA: “We had lost my stepfather a year beforehand, and so I’d just sort of come through that first year of grief.

“It’s a profound, profound time, you know, a sudden loss like that just takes your whole world and knocks you on your side.

“And so this story landed, and it was just like, ‘Oh, this makes perfect sense to me’, and it’s such a beautiful meditation on grief and this whole sort of people coming from the city and being out of their element’.”

Adams said the series, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and premieres on Paramount+ later this month, shows the importance of having loved ones at hard times.

He added: “I think we live very isolated lives and on our phones and on our screens, and we don’t talk to each other as much, and when something like this happens, you know, if you don’t pull together, you fall apart.

“I hope that what people take away from the show is, you can have fun in your isolated little bubble, but when the real world comes for you, you better have the people that you love nearby.”