Harry Styles sings of life in the public eye and ‘American girls’ on new album

Former One Direction star Harry Styles appears to sing about life in the public eye and “American girls” on his new album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally.

The album, which will be released on Friday, is the 32-year-old’s fourth studio album, his first in four years, and features his latest single Aperture, which he performed at last week’s Brit Awards ceremony in Manchester.

Styles says the record is for “all my friends to dance to”, and sings “what a gift it is to be noticed, but it’s nothing to do with me” on Paint By Numbers.

Styles performed Aperture at the Brit Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

The track later sees him sing: “It’s a little bit complicated when they put an image in your head and now you’re stuck with it.

“You’re the luckiest, oh the irony, holding the weight of the American children, whose hearts you break.”

Styles, who is reportedly in a relationship with US actress Zoe Kravitz, the daughter of Are You Gonna Go My Way singer Lenny Kravitz, has a song called American Girls on the record, which sees him sing “all my friends are in love with American girls”.

Produced by Kid Harpoon, the record sees Styles break new ground, presenting an electroclash sound which has clearly been inspired by LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala and Charli XCX’s Brat.

On the reflective Coming Up Roses, the only track on the record that sounds as if it could have been recorded by One Direction, Styles sings: “Now I see your tears, on account of my wants and now it appears, that I’m feeling guilty and worried dear.

“That you think I might not want you here.”

Styles’s new album features backing vocals from Ellie Rowsell and drumming from Tom Skinner (Doug Peters/PA)

The record features backing vocals from Wolf Alice lead singer Ellie Rowsell, who appears on the songs Aperture, Taste Back and Season 2 Weight Loss.

Speaking at the Brit Awards, Rowsell told the Press Association: “I just did some backing vocals. But I love doing harmonies and I love Harry, so it was just a pleasure to be part of it.”

An unlikely collaborator is Tom Skinner, the drummer of British experimental jazz band Sons Of Kemet and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s side project The Smile, who performs on a number of the record’s tracks.

Other track titles on the album include Carla’s Song, The Waiting Game, Pop, and Dance No More, which features choral vocals from House Gospel Choir.

In support of the album, styles will head out on the Together, Together tour, which will include 12 nights at Wembley Stadium, which could break the record for most performances by any artist in a single year at the national stadium in London.

The global tour, beginning in May this year, will also see Styles perform in Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney, while he will also play a one-off show in Manchester at Co-Op Live on Friday, which will be available to stream on Netflix on Sunday.

Ellie Rowsell from Wolf Alice performs backing vocals on a number of the album’s tracks (Danny Lawson/PA)

Styles’ solo career was launched after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

Payne died at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, and the boyband’s surviving members reunited at his funeral alongside former manager Simon Cowell in November that year.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album a year after the band’s hiatus in 2017, and followed it up with Fine Line (2019) and Harry’s House (2022), with his debut and third record reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart, while Fine Line reached number two.

As a solo artist, Styles has had three UK number one singles in As It Was, Sign Of The Times and Aperture, giving him the most commercially successful solo career of the members of One Direction.

One Direction formed in 2010, when they were put together by Cowell on ITV talent show The X Factor.