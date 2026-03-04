David and Victoria Beckham wish son Brooklyn a happy birthday amid family feud

Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham have wished their son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham a happy birthday amid their ongoing family feud.

It comes after Brooklyn shared an explosive statement full of allegations against his family, notably his parents – former England captain Sir David and fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham – where he accused them of putting “Brand Beckham” above all else.

The celebrity giants, also known as Posh and Becks, posted photographs on their Instagram story to mark their son’s 27th birthday.

Sir David Beckham with son Brooklyn at a premiere in London in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Sir David shared two photographs, the first of himself, Lady Beckham and Peltz Beckham in a pool with the caption: “27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you.”

The following image was of just Sir David and Peltz Beckham, captioned: “Happy Birthday Bust, Love you.”

Lady Beckham later also shared two photographs on her Instagram story including one that was captioned: “Happy Birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much.”

Peltz Beckham made global headlines in January after posting the scathing statement on Instagram, in which he announced he had no desire to “reconcile” with his family.

He went on to accuse his parents of controlling narratives in the press and “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz Beckham ahead of their wedding in 2022.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham with his parents at a red carpet event in London in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

He claimed Lady Beckham “hijacked” his first dance with his wife at their wedding and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

Peltz Beckham also alleged his wife had been “disrespected” by his family and was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

Sir David and Lady Beckham have not responded directly to the statement and neither have their other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Peltz Beckham has been contacted for comment.