Claire Lynch first debut novelist to win The Nero Gold Prize

Claire Lynch has become the first debut novelist to win The Nero Gold Prize for the first time since the awards began.

A Family Matter was inspired by real-life child custody cases from the 1980s and is described by the awards as “full of hope and levity as well as moments of darkness”.

The £30,000 prize and trophy were presented to Lynch by the chairman of judges, award-winning author Nick Hornby, at a ceremony in central London on Wednesday.

Hornby said Lynch’s novel was singled out for its “wry humour, its deft storytelling, and its love for all its characters, even those who behave in ways we find hard to understand, and who make choices which we would regard as morally questionable”.

The awards are split into four sections and saw one book from each section shortlisted for the overall award in January.

These were Seascraper by Benjamin Wood for the fiction award, Death Of An Ordinary Man by Sarah Perry for the non-fiction award, and My Soul, A Shining Tree by Jamila Gavin for the children’s fiction award.

Lynch’s novel, which topped the best debut fiction category, was then named the overall winner.

About A Boy author Hornby said he believed A Family Matter would be “read and thought about for years to come.”

“It is both readable and intelligent, and it offers hope and consolation,” he added.

Published in May last year, A Family Matter was described in The Guardian as “smart and heartbreaking”, while The New York Times said it “burns like a sparkler, quick and mesmerising”.

Lynch, who has spent her career teaching literature in universities, is also the author of the non-fiction book Small: On Motherhoods, and lives in Windsor, Berkshire.

Other books to be shortlisted for the award included What We Can Know by Ian McEwan, The Finest Hotel In Kabul by BBC journalist Lyse Doucet, and People Like Stars by Patrice Lawrence.

When they were revealed in November, the 16 nominated books saw an average week-on-week sales increase of 75% in the UK in the two weeks afterwards, organisers said.

Category winning author Claire Lynch attends the Nero Book Awards (Doug Peters Media Assignments/PA)

The Nero Book Awards were established by coffee house group Caffe Nero in 2023 in partnership with The Booksellers Association and Brunel University of London.

Caffe Nero founder and chief executive Gerry Ford said: “As the Nero Book Awards continue to grow, it becomes even harder to pick the Nero Gold Prize winner.

“Our judges have selected a provocative, thought-provoking book which showcases great writing.

“These awards were established to discover the best talent being published in the UK and Ireland, and Claire Lynch is a great example of this. I look forward to seeing how she progresses in her career.”

To be eligible, books must have been first published in English in the UK or Ireland between the December 1 2024 and November 30 2025, and authors must have been alive and resident in the UK or Ireland for the past three years at the time of writing.