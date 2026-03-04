Art by Grayson Perry and Es Devlin among works going up for Palestine auction

Rare works from a number of contemporary artists including Sir Grayson Perry, Es Devlin and Nan Goldin will go up for auction to raise money for Palestine.

The auction and public exhibition, also featuring works from artists Charlie Mackesy, Brian Eno and Sarah Ball, will take place later this month.

Organised by Choose Love, Gideon Berger Studio, Hope 93 Gallery and art dealer Zayna Al-Saleh, all profits raised will go towards the Together For Palestine Fund, held by Choose Love, to support Palestinian-led organisations.

Nablus (Nabil Anani/PA)

Among the pieces going under the hammer is Devlin’s Redraw The Edges Of Yourself, Sir Grayson’s ceramics work Lady With Fireworks, based on a miniature in the Wallace Collection, and Goldin’s Holy Sheep, Rathmullan, Ireland.

The auction will also see Jeremy Deller’s new work with Ed Hall, The Constant Buzz Of A Drone, go under the hammer among many other collectables including two works by Khaled Hourani, Watermelon Flag and Kendaka, Nabil Anani’s Nabulus and Misan Harriman’s Brothers In Protest.

Josie Fernandez-Marelli, chief executive of Choose Love, said: “In these turbulent and frightening times, it’s more important than ever that we put humanity first, and make sure families and children have what they need to survive.

“There is still an urgent need to support vital organisations providing humanitarian aid on the ground in Gaza.

“We are proud to stand with Together For Palestine, and deeply grateful to every artist for their contributions, supporting our partners to save as many lives as possible.”

The Constant Buzz Of A Drone (Jeremy Deller/PA)

The auction follows on from the Together For Palestine concert, which raised more than £2 million for humanitarian organisations.

The profits will go towards supporting emergency relief efforts in Palestine including food and water, healthcare, shelter, mental health support and the largest orphan care programme in Gaza.

Palestinian painter Malak Mattar added: “Since working on the Together For Palestine concert with incredible artists like Es Devlin and Brian Eno and witnessing the moving public reception and response to visual art, I realised the true power of artists standing together for humanity and a shared cause.

“This auction is a reflection of that same solidarity, with the aim of raising as much as possible for the supported charities.”

Redraw The Edges of Yourself 2024 (Es Devlin/PA)

The auction will be open for bids from March 26 – April 9 and an exhibition of the works will be open to the public at Hope 93 Gallery in London over the same period.