Social media star Angryginge ‘over the moon’ to be playing in Soccer Aid 2026

Social media star Angryginge has said he is “over the moon” to be invited back to Soccer Aid for a second year, and described taking part as a “pinch-me moment”.

The annual charity event, which will take place on May 31 at the London Stadium, will see a number of celebrity and footballing stars compete for either England or a World XI team to raise money for Unicef.

Speaking to the Press Association about the upcoming match Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, said: “I’m over the moon to be invited back and very excited.

“Last year, I enjoyed it a lot.”

Burtwistle was awarded man of the match after last year’s charity football game (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

The 24-year-old was crowned man of the match after Soccer Aid 2025 which he called a “highlight”, adding: “I’m looking to hopefully do the same again.”

The Salford-born star is a lifelong fan of Premier League football club Manchester United and last year Soccer Aid was held at the club’s home stadium, Old Trafford.

Speaking about this, Burtwistle said: “The best moment was probably the Old Trafford stadium chanting my name.

“I don’t think anything will ever top that, in my opinion.”

He added: “To play football in front of a crowd, never mind with so many icons and celebrities and stuff like that – it’s always a pinch-me moment.”

Angryginge is among the stars competing in this year’s Soccer Aid (UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

Burtwistle called Soccer Aid a “good experience to be part of”, adding: “The main aim is to raise as much money for charity, and I think the best way to do that is by putting on an entertaining game for the crowd and for the people watching at home.

“And that’s what I’ll try and do every time.”

The content creator also said he is “absolutely buzzing” to be reunited with his friend, former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, at this year’s Soccer Aid.

The pair are part of the 2025 England team, as well as stars such as presenter Paddy McGuinness, who Burtwistle described as an “absolute laugh”, having played alongside him in last year’s charity football match.

Angryginge said Soccer Aid is a ‘good experience to be part of’ (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

Burtwistle broke into mainstream media after winning the latest series of ITV’s hit reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Speaking about his rise in popularity since being crowned King Of The Jungle, he said: “I try not to change anything, because I don’t really want to.

“All that happens is I get recognised a bit more in public, so I maybe put a hat on or something like that – but apart from that, I just crack on.”

He also hailed his fans as “absolutely amazing”, adding: “The support from my fans and for anyone who watches me is always unbelievable – no matter what I do.

“I will never, ever be not grateful for that.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef takes place on May 31 at the London Stadium, with adult tickets starting from £20 and juniors from £10, and details are available at socceraid.org.uk.