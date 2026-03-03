Richard Osman thanks fans as he steps down from ‘most fun show’ House Of Games

TV presenter and author Richard Osman has thanked fans after he stepped down from his role as presenter of the BBC’s House Of Games, which he described as the “most fun show”.

Osman, 55, who has become known for his Thursday Murder Club series of books, has presented the BBC Two gameshow since 2017, and said the show would be continuing with a new host.

In a post on X, Osman said: “Thank you for all your kind words as I step down from #HouseOfGames after nine amazing years.

Richard Osman has written the Thursday Murder Club series of books (Ian West/PA)

“It is honestly the most fun show to work on, with the most wonderful team, but, after 800 episodes it’s time to hand over the keys to a new host.

“There are plenty of new episodes still to air though, and I’ll even be filming one final handover week later in the year. It really has been a treat from start to finish.”

House Of Games presented a relaxed take on the gameshow format, with celebrities competing to win novelty items by taking part in an array of games such as Answer Smash, in which contestants are challenged to identify a picture and answer a trivia question by putting the two answers together.

Rob Unsworth, head of daytime and early peak commissioning at the BBC, said: “Richard Osman has established House Of Games as one of our best-loved shows. His contribution to its success is impossible to overstate, and we couldn’t be more grateful for his work over the last nine years.

“But as we wish him even more success in the future, we also look forward to sharing with viewers who the House Of Games’ next resident will be – and will have more on that soon.”

Osman described the team he worked with on House Of Games as “the absolute best team in television” adding that the show was “a great pleasure and honour”.

His successor is expected to be announced in due course.

Osman quit as the co-host of BBC One game show Pointless in 2022, after 13 years, so that he could focus on writing.

Since 2020, Osman has written his cosy crime series of novels, publishing its latest edition The Impossible Fortune in September last year, having released The Thursday Murder Club (2020), The Man Who Died Twice (2021), The Bullet That Missed (2022), and The Last Devil To Die (2023).