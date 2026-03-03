Planning approved for £231 million Barbican Centre renewal

The City of London Corporation has approved a £231 million renewal plan for the Barbican Centre.

The multi-arts centre will see a number of maintenance and accessibility issues addressed under its newly approved Barbican Renewal Programme.

The programme will see a new lift and staircase installed in the conservatory, offering public access to its raised balconies, as well as introducing a climate-controlled habitat to support plant health.

Part of the planned interior of Barbican Centre (Kin Creatives/PA)

The renewal will also see a second lift installed in the main foyer to enhance accessibility to the concert hall theatre and surrounding spaces along with a new multi-faith room, increased toilet provision and step-free access throughout the site.

The Barbican’s distinctive Brutalist foyers and lakeside terrace will also be developed to protect the heritage of the Grade II-listed building.

The wider space will also be improved to enable greater programme flexibility within the Barbican’s public spaces with the aim of expanding creative opportunities and drawing in new audiences.

The Barbican Centre foyer will be improved (Dion Barrett/PA)

Chris Hayward, city of London Corporation policy chairman, said: “This decision marks a major step forward for the Barbican Centre and its place on the world stage.

“By backing it with significant investment, we’re driving jobs, boosting the city’s economy, and strengthening its reputation as a magnet for visitors, talent, and audiences from across the globe.

“Just as importantly, we’re transforming the centre so it’s open, accessible and ready for the future.”

Plant life at the Barbican will be a consideration (Kin Creatives/PA)

The City Corporation has committed £191 million towards the £231 million needed to complete the first phase of the Barbican renewal programme with the remaining funds sought through philanthropic and partnership support.

Opened in 1982 by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Barbican is one of the largest performing arts centres in Europe and draws in millions of visitors each year.

Philippa Simpson, Barbican Centre chief operating officer, said: “We’re thrilled that phase 1 of Barbican Renewal has been approved.

“Securing planning permission and listed building consent allows us to restore, celebrate and revitalise the Barbican Centre, so we can continue to deliver a dynamic, world-class arts programme and provide the best possible welcome to new and existing visitors.

The Barbican Centre’s exterior will offer an enhanced outdoor experience (Dion Barrett/PA)

“This programme invests in the whole life of the centre. It will improve access, release spaces for public use, and support ambitious artistic work at every scale.

“This decision secures this visionary place of art and encounter for future generations and will help us expand our reach nationally and internationally.”

The design team delivering the programme is led by Allies & Morrison working with Asif Khan Studio and engineers Buro Happold.