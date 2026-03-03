Owen Cooper becomes youngest Soccer Aid participant as players for 2026 revealed

Adolescence star Owen Cooper will make his debut at Soccer Aid as part of the England team, to become the youngest player to participate in the charity event.

The award-winning actor, 16, said that even though he was not born when the first Soccer Aid took place he is a “big fan” of the fundraising event, and being the youngest player to take part is a “real honour”.

He joins a number of other debutants who will play at the London Stadium in May to raise money for Unicef, including F1 star Damson Idris and internet personality GK Barry.

Cooper is among a number of debutants set for the London Stadium in May (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

Cooper said: “I’m incredibly proud to be playing at Soccer Aid for Unicef in its 20th anniversary year.

“I wasn’t even born when the first Soccer Aid took place but I’m a big fan! Becoming the youngest player to take part is a real honour and I’m excited to step out at the London Stadium on May 31.

“This event raises vital funds to help children grow up safe, healthy and able to play – and I’m grateful to be part of such an important cause.”

The actor, who most recently featured in Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Bronte classic Wuthering Heights, rocketed to fame after his breakout role in Netflix drama Adolescence.

Joe Marler will be among the celebrities playing at Soccer Aid (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

Also among the debutants this year are former rugby player Joe Marler, Radio DJ Jordan North and Gladiator Nitro, whose real name is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Referencing his stint on the Celebrity Traitors last autumn, Marler joked that he will be “faithful” to an “amazing cause” as he swaps the rugby pitch for the football pitch.

North, 36, said he was “privileged, excited and slightly terrified” to take part, while TV personality Aikines-Aryeetey described it as a “dream come true”.

Those returning to Soccer Aid to play in the England team include former England footballer Jill Scott, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer Olly Murs and actor Tom Hiddleston.

Actor Tom Hiddleston will be taking to the pitch (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

They will be joined by singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and reality TV star Sam Thompson.

Stars returning to play in the Soccer Aid World XI FC team include Olympic runner Usain Bolt, comedian Maisie Adam, rapper Big Zuu, Scottish actor Richard Gadd and The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker.

Music star Robbie Williams, who co-founded the concept which raises money for children around the world, will also return to the pitch and be a part of this year’s England management team.

England have won six times since the games began in 2006, while the Soccer Aid World XI FC have won eight.

Robbie Williams is part of the England management team at Soccer Aid (Unicef/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

This year’s show will be hosted by Unicef UK ambassador and This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary, who will be joined by sports presenter and former footballer Alex Scott, while broadcaster Sam Matterface returns as commentator.

To commemorate 60 years since England won the World Cup, the team will take to the pitch in the white home kit from the 1966 match, while the Soccer Aid World XI FC will wear a bespoke Adidas kit.

The game will be played with the same footballs being used in the World Cup this summer.

More famous participants will be revealed in the coming weeks and a 20th anniversary half-time entertainment show will also be announced.

Soccer Aid will be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX on May 31.