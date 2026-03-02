Writers from 8 Out of 10 Cats among those joining Saturday Night Live UK

Writers and comedians from 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For You are among those joining the Saturday Night Live UK writers’ room.

The Sky Original show, which launches on March 21, is the fist ever official British incarnation of NBC’s late-night comedy show, and will be broadcast live each week.

The newly announced team includes 8 Out of 10 Cats writer Charlie Skelton, who will serve as the head writer for the satirical news segment, The Weekend Update.

The cast for Saturday Night Live UK (Sky UK)

He will be joined by Stath Lets Flats actor and comedian Al Roberts, Have I Got News For You’s Bella Hull and comedians Celya AB, Chris Cantrill, Grainne Maguire, Humphrey Ker and James Farmer.

Previously announced series head writer Jonno Johnson said: “The number of funny, talented writers we have got to work on SNL UK is ludicrous.

“Some of them have been doing this for years, some of them it’s their first ever writing job.

“All of them make me giddy to come to work each day. Could not imaginably feel luckier that we get to make this show together.”

Others joining the writing room include comedian Lorna Rose Treen, The Last Leg’s Joseph Moore, and The Late Late Show With James Corden writer Louis Waymouth.

The writing line-up is completed by Omodara Olatunji, Ellie Fulcher, Newark, Newark’s Nathan Foad, comedian Omar Badawy, The Franchise’s Keith Akushie, and Have I Got News For You’s Laura Claxton.

Written in the week leading up to the live show, the team will be behind a number of segments including the opening monologue, topical sketches and a UK version of The Weekend Update – with each show staged in front of a live studio audience.

The six-episode series will kick off on March 21, when UK audiences will be able to hear the line “Live from London, it’s Saturday Night”.

Phil Edgar Jones, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky, added: “As SNL UK races towards launch, our brilliant team of writers are already hard at work crafting some sublime and (importantly) funny sketches for our equally brilliant cast to perform.

“I’ve been lucky enough to attend a couple of table reads and I am delighted to report I cried laughing. We cannot wait to share the fun with a wider audience.”

The previously announced cast members include Black Ops star Hammed Animashaun, Scottish comedian Larry Dean, and TikTok star Al Nash.

As with the US version – known for launching the careers of stars including Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Eddie Murphy – a different guest host will take the helm each Saturday.