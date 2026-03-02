Song title confirmed for Look Mum No Computer’s 2026 UK Eurovision entry

YouTube star Look Mum No Computer’s song Eins, Zwei, Drei has been confirmed as the UK’s entry for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer, whose real name is Sam Battle, will perform in Austria in May, with his song getting its first radio play on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Friday on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, Look Mum No Computer, who started his career on YouTube in 2013, has become known for his videos about making and playing unusual electronic music equipment.

The singer has since amassed more than 85 million views and 1.4 million combined subscribers and followers across his various social accounts.

He has made an organ out of Furby toys, fused a synthesiser with a Raleigh Chopper bicycle and made a triple oscillator synthesiser out of Nintendo Game Boy video games consoles.

The 70th edition of the Eurovision final will take place at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle, after Austrian entry JJ won in 2025 with his song Wasted Love, on Saturday May 16.

Look Mum No Computer said of his participation: “I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey.

“I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously.

“I’ve been working a long time creating, writing, and producing my own visions from scratch, and documenting my process.

Eins, Zwei, Drei will be the UK’s Eurovision entry (BBC/PA)

“I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created.

“I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesised.”

The contest’s semi-finals will take place on May 12 and 14, with the final and semi-finals broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

It comes after five countries have boycotted the song contest – Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Slovenia – in protest at Israel’s participation in the contest amid its actions in Gaza.

Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but Israel has continued to compete for the past couple of years despite disputes.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael received the largest number of votes from the public last May, ultimately finishing as runner-up after the jury votes were taken into account.