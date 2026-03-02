Rose Byrne: ‘I’m a 10-year-old girl’ around Kylie

Oscar nominee Rose Byrne has said she turns into a “10-year-old girl” if she sees Kylie Minogue.

The Australian actress appears on the cover of Tatler’s April issue and spoke about her fellow Australian stars, singer Kylie and the late Heath Ledger.

Byrne said of Kylie: “I went to all her concerts. I am a little bit friendly with her now. I’m still a 10-year-old girl if I’m around her.”

She also discussed working with Ledger in her second film, the 1999 crime comedy Two Hands, when they were both teenagers.

She told the magazine: “He was a combination of extremely kinetic and energetic and shy.

“Sort of a study in contrasts. Preternaturally talented.”

Byrne said it was Ledger who persuaded her to travel to the US to develop her acting career in Los Angeles.

She said it “just kind of changed my life.

“He was instrumental in me getting an agent. It was a very seminal personal time. That time we had was really full of joy.”

Byrne, who won a Golden Globe last month for her starring role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, is also nominated for her performance at the Oscars later this month.

She added: “It’s the greatest role of my life. It’s so corny to say, but of course it is. It’s so nourishing, it’s empowering, but there is a grief to it.’

“I’m a worker. I want to work and I love it. Deep down, I also have no assurance or confidence that I will continue to work. This business doesn’t owe you anything. I have no illusions about that.”

