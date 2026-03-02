Rebecca Adlington announces birth of baby girl

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington has announced the birth of her baby girl.

The retired swimming star shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram, along with the caption: “Thea Joy Parsons. Our family is complete.”

She also added a rainbow emoji, which indicates when a baby is born after a previous loss.

Adlington had a miscarriage in August 2022 which required emergency surgery, and another one in October 2023, when it was discovered at a 20-week scan that there was “no heartbeat”.

She announced she was pregnant in a social media post in September, describing herself and her husband Andy Parsons as “cautiously overjoyed”.

Adlington has one son, Albie, with Parsons, whom she married in 2021, and a daughter, Summer, born during her marriage to Harry Needs.

In another post in December, Adlington said this pregnancy had been “completely different”.

“Not many photos, no gender reveal, no baby shower,” she added.

“This isn’t because I’m not excited, it’s because I’m fearful.

“Anyone who’s had a rainbow pregnancy will likely understand.

“It took me a long time to admit I’m struggling but learnt it’s ok to admit it’s hard.

“Being anxious and struggling doesn’t take away from how grateful I am to be pregnant, it just means I’m human.”