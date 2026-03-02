Monica Barbaro says Oscar nomination ‘doesn’t give my work more meaning’

American actress Monica Barbaro has described her Oscar nomination as a “huge honour”, but said: “It doesn’t actually give my work more meaning.”

The 35-year-old received a nod from the Academy in 2025 for her role in Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown – just three years after her breakout role in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel.

During an interview for Net-A-Porter’s digital title Porter, Barbaro recalled how she felt when she received her first nomination for the prestigious award.

Barbaro said her Academy nod was a ‘huge honour’ (Peter Joseph Smith/PORTER/NET-A-PORTER.COM/PA)

“It’s a huge honour but it doesn’t actually give my work more meaning, and I know that to be very true,” she said.

“In some ways it’s a validation, and it’s shoring up the infrastructure of a career, of course. And it (can) be really exciting.

“But to expect it, I think, is to look at your art in the wrong way.”

She received the nomination for her role as singer Dylan’s mentor Joan Baez in the 2024 film, which she starred in alongside Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning.

Barbaro is known for starring in Top Gun: Maverick – the 2022 sequel to the action-packed 80s cult classic – which has been deemed her “breakthrough” role.

Barbaro is known for her breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Joseph Smith/PORTER/NET-A-PORTER.COM/PA)

She said: “There was an immense amount of pressure. A lot of people felt you should never sequel Top Gun.

“I’ve been called a breakthrough, but it took years to get here.”

In the interview, Barbaro also reflected on the moment she found out she got her role in A Complete Unknown – which also earned the actress her first nomination at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in 2025.

She said: “I was at home in LA and I just collapsed to the floor.

“I always do (when I get big news). I have to get on the ground. I hid under the table and called my agent.”

The actress is due to take the stage in London this spring as she makes her theatre debut in Christopher Hampton’s celebrated adaptation of Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

Barbaro will make her theatre debut in London in Christopher Hampton’s adaptation of Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Peter Joseph Smith/PORTER/NET-A-PORTER.COM/PA)

Barbaro will star alongside Phantom Thread actress Lesley Manville and Rivals actor Aidan Turner in the award-winning play, and said: “I haven’t done a play before, and I’ll be doing a British accent, in Britain, as an American. So… I’m sort of asking for it.

“The accent has to be absolutely flawless so that it doesn’t get in the way of the more important thing, which is telling the story.

“That’s how I felt about music (in A Complete Unknown), and how I felt about pretending to be a pilot (in Top Gun: Maverick).

“I think it’s grounding in a way because I can obsess over it, which I like to do.”

When asked what comes next in her career, Barbaro said: “I want to stay hungry, but not in a way where I’m always chasing something I can’t quite grasp, telling myself my life will be better once I have ‘that thing’.

“You can’t forget to live your own life in the midst of it all.”

The full interview with Monica Barbaro can be found on Net-A-Porter’s digital title Porter.