Mindy Kaling joins The Office US reunion on stage at the Actor Awards

Mindy Kaling reunited with her Office co-stars Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey as they reflected on surviving the long seasons of television of the early 2000s.

The quartet played employees of paper supply company Dunder Mifflin in the US version of the hit series, which starred Steve Carell as deluded office boss Michael Scott and ran from 2005 to 2013.

Appearing on stage together at the Actor Awards, formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kaling said: “We are women who survived 22-episode seasons.”

Kemper added: “You didn’t plan a season around a pregnancy,” before Kaling continued: “Yeah, you gave birth on camera and then named the baby after a grip.”

Fischer reminisced: “It meant Christmas episodes and Valentines episodes and Super Bowl episodes,” before Kaling added: “And sometimes filler episodes that were kind of bad” and Kemper countered: “But it didn’t matter because there was always another one right around the corner.”

Kinsey, who hosts an Office rewatch podcast with Fischer called Office Ladies, said: “We turned our experience into a podcast because people love behind the scenes stories.”

Kaling, who served as a writer on the show in addition to her role as the shallow customer service employee Kelly Kapoor, questioned: “Should I do a podcast about writing?”

Kemper responded by telling her: “Oh Mindy, no-one cares about writers.”

Angela Kinsey, from left, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and Ellie Kemper present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The group presented the prize for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series to The Studio.

The Office was not the only TV show which saw a cast reunion at the awards ceremony.

Homeland stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis appeared on stage to present the best ensemble in a TV drama award together and point out they never won the prize themselves, losing out to shows including Downton Abbey and Breaking Bad.

Claire Danes, left, and Damian Lewis (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The duo also joked about working with Timothee Chalamet on the show, his first major project in 2012, saying: “We made you, Timothee. Just saying. And we’re ready for a recount!”

The pair presented the prize for outstanding ensemble in a drama to medical drama The Pitt.